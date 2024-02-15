StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

