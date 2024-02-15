StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

