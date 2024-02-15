StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
