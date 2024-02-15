StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 2.7 %

SALM opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

