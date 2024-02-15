StockNews.com Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $37.06 on Monday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

