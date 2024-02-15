StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Down 29.7% in January

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 229,356 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ APAC opened at $10.30 on Thursday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

