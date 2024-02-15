Stratis (STRAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.07 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $158.28 million and $24.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.78 or 0.05359096 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00081384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,701,450 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.