Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.37

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.37 and traded as high as $27.29. Strattec Security shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 6,263 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a P/E ratio of 537.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Strattec Security by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 55,509 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

