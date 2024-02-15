Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SMMF opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.40.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Financial Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.