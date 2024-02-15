Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMMF opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

