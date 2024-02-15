Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.16. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

