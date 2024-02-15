Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SMMT opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.16. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Therapeutics
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.