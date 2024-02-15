Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2,731.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 214,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,409,000 after purchasing an additional 207,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $126.86 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

