Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans acquired 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$42.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.32. The company has a market cap of C$55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

