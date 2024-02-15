SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.91 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunLink Health Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

