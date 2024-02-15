Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 5,780 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00.

Shares of SGRY opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

