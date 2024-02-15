Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Sells $123,456.00 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 16th, Mitch Reback sold 5,525 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $55,747.25.

SG opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 723,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

