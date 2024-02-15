Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.22

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 84571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLVM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

