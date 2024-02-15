Synaptics (SYNA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2024 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2024 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

