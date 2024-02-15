Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.04) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYNT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.42) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.84).

Synthomer stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154.70 ($1.95). 384,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,540. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,188 ($40.26). The firm has a market cap of £253.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.64.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

