Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,285,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 385,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
