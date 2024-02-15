Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,285,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 385,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Talon Metals

Talon Metals Price Performance

About Talon Metals

The stock has a market cap of C$116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.