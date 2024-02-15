Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $153,703. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

