Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $550.00

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 550 ($6.95), with a volume of 20414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($6.79).

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 502.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tatton Asset Management

In other news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.68), for a total value of £1,753,798.99 ($2,214,952.00). Corporate insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

