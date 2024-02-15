TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TC Energy Price Performance
TRP stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Trading of TC Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 46.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
