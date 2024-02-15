TD Securities Increases Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.45.

BN opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Brookfield by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

