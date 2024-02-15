Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIVFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 171,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 112,731 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

