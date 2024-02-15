Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 171,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 112,731 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
