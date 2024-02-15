TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of TIXT opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $755.69 million, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

