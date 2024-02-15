TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS Dividend Announcement

T opened at C$23.40 on Monday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$21.16 and a twelve month high of C$28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The firm has a market cap of C$34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.62%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.