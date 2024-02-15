Temple Bar (TMPL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on April 2nd

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Temple Bar Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Temple Bar stock opened at GBX 226.70 ($2.86) on Thursday. Temple Bar has a 1 year low of GBX 211.50 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.15). The firm has a market cap of £670.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,428.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
About Temple Bar
