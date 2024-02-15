Temple Bar (TMPL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on April 2nd

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Temple Bar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Temple Bar stock opened at GBX 226.70 ($2.86) on Thursday. Temple Bar has a 1 year low of GBX 211.50 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.15). The firm has a market cap of £670.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,428.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

