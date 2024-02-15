Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,823 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after buying an additional 334,629 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.