Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THC. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

