Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $63.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NYSE:TEX opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.01. Terex has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Terex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

