TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0329 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $294.65 million and approximately $92.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00019520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,755,274 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,215,491 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

