Terry Kocisko Acquires 400,000 Shares of Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Terry Kocisko bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.
Yorbeau Resources Stock Up 16.7 %
Shares of YRB traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,594. The firm has a market cap of C$15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.
Yorbeau Resources Company Profile
