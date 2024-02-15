Terry Kocisko Acquires 400,000 Shares of Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Terry Kocisko bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Yorbeau Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of YRB traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,594. The firm has a market cap of C$15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Yorbeau Resources Company Profile

See Also

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Rouyn property that consists of 1 mining concession and 73 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares (ha) located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; the Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 ha located in the townships of Lévy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern Québec; and the Estrades-Caribou property, which consists of claim blocks totaling 118 claims located in the Estrées Township in Québec.

