Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,103,125,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

