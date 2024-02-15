Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,879,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,806,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 63.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 241.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

