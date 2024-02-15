Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 841,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $41,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

