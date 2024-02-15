Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,634,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Fox Factory by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,593,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 483.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $125.43.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

