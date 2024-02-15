Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,110 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $14,257,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 179,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,331,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ABG opened at $221.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.41.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

