Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,616 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $32.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.