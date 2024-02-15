Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,166 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $144.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $132.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

