TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $167.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.28.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $144.96 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

