The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,101. AES has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $96.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

Get AES alerts:

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.7188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised AES from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AESC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth $219,000.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.