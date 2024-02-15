The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.17% of Beauty Health worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Beauty Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 125,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

SKIN opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $421.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.96 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

