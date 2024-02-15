The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Update

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after buying an additional 118,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,495,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after buying an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 124.1% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 1,623,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of SSP traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

