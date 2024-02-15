The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 814.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

