The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $55.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 634,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $72.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 62.80%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

