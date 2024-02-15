The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $108.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

NYSE BFAM traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.57. 338,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after buying an additional 128,632 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

