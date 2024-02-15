The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $22.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UPWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Get Upwork alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upwork

Upwork Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 4,298,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,181. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.