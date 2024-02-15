The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,090.00

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($13.77) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.77), with a volume of 95851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,078 ($13.61).

The Monks Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 987.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108,600.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

