TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.