Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $138,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.58. The company had a trading volume of 224,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,090. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

