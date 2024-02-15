thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.79%.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 150,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.1043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.